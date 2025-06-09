[Source: AP]

Ben Proudfoot’s first encounter with Josh Allen came in the form of seeing a large cardboard cutout figure of the Bills quarterback erected inside a McDonald’s franchise in suburban Buffalo.

Unassuming as the setting seemed, the fast-food restaurant would serve as the centerpiece for a documentary the two-time Academy Award-winning director was filming to highlight the unlikely heroes and communal spirit that emerged during a deadly two-day blizzard that paralyzed the region over Christmas weekend in 2022.

“I said, ‘Who’s that?’” Proudfoot recalled with a laugh. “And they said: ‘That’s Josh Allen. He’s our hero.’”

Store manager Kristin Kosha chuckled at the memory.

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“I thought he was trying to get a rise out of me,” Kosha said. “But no, he genuinely didn’t know.”

Little did Proudfoot realize he’d soon get the opportunity to meet Allen.