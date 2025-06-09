Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday ‌he would be willing to temporarily relinquish power in a unity government led first by Gadi Eisenkot, the latest sign that the former military chief may be close ​to forming an opposition-backed coalition intent on ousting Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s announcement ​underscores the pressure Israel’s longest-serving leader is under as Eisenkot ⁠wins support from potential partners that could allow him to form ​a coalition government.

Netanyahu offered to go second in a rotation agreement with ​Eisenkot in a proposed unity government deal between their two parties.

Israel’s president tapped Eisenkot to try to form a government after an inconclusive October 27 election that left ​neither him nor Netanyahu with a clear path to power. Eisenkot ​has until December 6 to form a government, with the possibility of a 14-day ‌extension.

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This ⁠week, Eisenkot signed coalition deals with The Democrats — a left-wing party — and the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, whose support could bring him closer to a majority.

Netanyahu said in a statement that he should lead the Israeli ​government but “given the ​magnitude of the ⁠existential threat and the possibility that a government could be formed that isn’t able to deal with this ​danger”, his “responsibility as a leader” required he “put everything aside”.

In ​response, ⁠Eisenkot said in a statement that for weeks his Yashar party’s negotiating team had been “trying to conduct a real, sincere, and accelerated negotiation” with Netanyahu’s ⁠Likud ​party but faced “refusal and evasion”.

He invited Netanyahu for ​what he called serious negotiations “on the core lines and policy issues” with Yashar’s team.