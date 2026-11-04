Seeing athletes, parents and teachers giving their all to be fully prepared for the tournament speaks volumes of their eagerness to compete against the best in the country.

Team secretary for the Ba District, Naseva Naqiri is grateful to everyone who has helped the team along the way and hopes they make them proud as they compete at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Bringing students from schools across the Ba district together for training proved to be one of the biggest challenges for the western-based team.

She said that while it was not an easy task, they managed to bring the athletes together for training at least once a week, thanks to the support and commitment of parents and teachers.

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“Since many schools are located deep in the interior of Ba, it was quite costly getting all those schools to come down to Ba town to train with us. Despite this we have managed to get the district fully prepared, even though there was a lot of hiccups along the way. It wasn’t easy, but we all worked together and was able to get everything and everyone prepared for this tournament.”

The Tuckers Ice Creams concludes today.