Source: Reuters

Brad Pitt reunites with Quentin Tarantino and David Fincher ​to bring another eventful episode of stuntman Cliff Booth’s life to the screen.

Pitt won an Oscar for his ‌portrayal of the laid-back stunt double in Tarantino’s 2019 “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and worked with Fincher on films including “Fight Club” and “Se7en.”

Their new spinoff, “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” is written by Tarantino and directed by Fincher.

“You’ve got Quentin’s dialogue, which is just as chewy as you’re ever going to ​get, and then you’ve got Fincher, who’s filling in this undercurrent with a fine scalpel and kind of grounding ​it more. It makes a really interesting combination,” Pitt, who also produced the movie, told Reuters at ⁠the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

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With Hollywood at its heart again, the film unfolds over a week in June 1977, eight years ​after the events of the first movie.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton has relocated to Australia and Booth has moved on from stunt ​work but remains close to movie-makers. When he is not serving banana margaritas at a bar, Booth works as a cinema projectionist and fixes his film industry friends’ problems, always discreetly, occasionally with violence.