Source: Reuters
Brad Pitt reunites with Quentin Tarantino and David Fincher to bring another eventful episode of stuntman Cliff Booth’s life to the screen.
Pitt won an Oscar for his portrayal of the laid-back stunt double in Tarantino’s 2019 “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and worked with Fincher on films including “Fight Club” and “Se7en.”
Their new spinoff, “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” is written by Tarantino and directed by Fincher.
“You’ve got Quentin’s dialogue, which is just as chewy as you’re ever going to get, and then you’ve got Fincher, who’s filling in this undercurrent with a fine scalpel and kind of grounding it more. It makes a really interesting combination,” Pitt, who also produced the movie, told Reuters at the film’s Los Angeles premiere.
With Hollywood at its heart again, the film unfolds over a week in June 1977, eight years after the events of the first movie.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton has relocated to Australia and Booth has moved on from stunt work but remains close to movie-makers. When he is not serving banana margaritas at a bar, Booth works as a cinema projectionist and fixes his film industry friends’ problems, always discreetly, occasionally with violence.