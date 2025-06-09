[File Photo]

Nadroga will be looking to sharpen their set-pieces as they prepare for their final INKK Farebrother Sullivan Trophy challenge against Nadi this Saturday.

The Stallions held off a determined Tailevu outfit 18-14 at Churchill Park in Lautoka over the weekend to retain the prestigious trophy for another week.

Captain Manueli Ratuniyarawa credited his players for keeping their composure under pressure, particularly in a tense second half where neither side managed to add to the scoreboard.

Ratuniyarawa says while the team was pleased with the result, there are areas that need attention before they face Nadi.

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“Especially our set-pieces and our game plan. We know we can attack from any side, from any place, but we just need to work on our set-pieces.”

The captain says the players will need to maintain their discipline and composure as they prepare for another demanding encounter.

Nadroga will now turn their attention to Nadi, with the Farebrother Trophy set to be decided in the final challenge this weekend in Lautoka.

You can watch the LIVE action on Viti+.