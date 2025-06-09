[Photo: FILE]

Businesses affected by El Niño can apply for loans of up to $200,000 from Tuesday next week, under a $100 million facility reopened by the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

Eligible businesses can borrow at a maximum annual interest rate of 3.99 percent, with up to five years to repay.

Applications can be made through commercial banks, the Fiji Development Bank and licensed credit institutions.

RBF says applicants must meet the lending and credit requirements of the participating institution.

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The Reserve Bank Board approved the reactivation of the Disaster Rehabilitation and Containment Facility on Thursday.

It will remain open until April 30, 2027, or until the $100 million is fully used, whichever comes first.

Reserve Bank Governor Ariff Ali says the prolonged dry conditions have put pressure on businesses and livelihoods.

He says the facility is intended to help affected businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises, keep operating and recover from the drought.

Ali says the facility complements assistance already being provided by the Government.

Further information is available from the Reserve Bank’s Domestic Markets Unit.