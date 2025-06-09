[Photo: File]

The Great Council of Chiefs has raised concerns over the proposed 60 percent consent requirement for landowners under the Mining Bill.

GCC Chairman Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says the current registration system could create challenges when decisions are made about the use of customary land.

He says there are concerns that people whose names have been added to the iTaukei landowning unit’s register could influence decisions, even when they are not original landowners.

Ratu Viliame warns this could disadvantage original landowners who may oppose a mining project but find themselves outnumbered when the 60 percent threshold is applied.

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He says the Council is proposing a three-category system to distinguish original landowners, those with maternal links to the landowning unit and adopted members.

Under the proposal, original landowners would retain decision-making rights over the use and appropriation of their land.

Those in the other categories would retain certain rights to use the land, including building homes, planting and carrying out business activities, but would not have the same decision-making authority.

Ratu Viliame says the proposal has been raised with the relevant Minister and the Council wants it considered alongside the proposed mining law.