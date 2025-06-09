[Photo: File]

Sixty-three media representatives from seven organisations are vying for awards in 26 categories in the Fiji Achievement in Media Excellence (FAME) Awards this Saturday.

Fiji Media Council Chairperson Agatha Ferei-Furivai says the ceremony would recognise the work of Fiji’s media while respecting the hardship that the dry weather spell has brought to families, particularly in the Western and Northern divisions.

“Families in the West and the North are worried about where their next supply of water will come from. Some of the journalists joining us on Saturday live in those same communities. Through their reporting, people across Fiji hear directly from the families affected. We’ll be mindful of that throughout the evening,” Ferei-Furivai said.

“Our focus on Saturday will be on the winners and the work that earned them their awards. When a journalist goes back to a village to find out whether a promise was kept, readers deserve to know what happened. When a photographer captures in one frame what a family is going through, that picture can stay with people long after they’ve seen it. On Saturday, we’ll hear from the people behind that work.”

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The Council will also induct the Class of 2026 into the Fiji Media Hall of FAME, recognising those who have made a lasting contribution to the industry.

Ferei-Furivai acknowledged the strong corporate support for this year’s awards, led by Presenting Partner Encore APAC and Premium Partner Vodafone Fiji.

“Encore APAC is backing our highest honour, Journalist of the Year. Vodafone Fiji is supporting three awards that recognise distinct skills in our industry – commentary, news photography and sports photography. Together, these partners are showing a real commitment to the growth and development of Fiji’s media. For a young reporter, commentator or photographer, there’s real value in seeing which work their peers recognise and hearing how it was done,” she said.

The Fiji Media Council also thanked the University of the South Pacific, Punjas, BBC Media Action, the Pacific Media Assistance Scheme (PACMAS), Extra Supermarket, Fiji National University, MH Supermarket, Mogul, the New Zealand High Commission, FIJI Water, Rooster Chicken, PacificAus Sports, the Fijian Drua and the Fiji Cancer Society for their support of the 2026 FAME Awards.