Source: Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country should focus on deploying tactical nuclear weapons ​across multiple domains and that its nuclear material production capacity ‌was being systematically expanded, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.

Kim, who spoke during an inspection of nuclear material production and weapons research facilities, also said North ​Korea’s status as a nuclear weapons state was “absolutely inviolable”.

KCNA did not ​identify the facilities or their locations.

“Our nuclear capability is ⁠now a reality,” KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Article continues after advertisement

North Korea’s status as ​a nuclear weapons state would not change because of outside assertions or ​what he called “denuclearisation rhetoric from forces that ignored objective reality and failed to recognise the changed situation.”

Kim said North Korea should “focus on utilising tactical nuclear weapons across ​multiple domains for different missions” and called recent achievements in nuclear ​weapons production a major success in carrying out the country’s nuclear force policy.