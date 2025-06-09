[Source: File]

USA All Stars captain Peter Ravai believes his side has the right mix of youth and experience ahead of their opening Pacific Community Cup match against Ba tonight at 4R Electric Park.

Ravai says preparations have gone smoothly, with the squad combining promising young players and senior campaigners as they prepare for one of the tournament favorites.

“Preparation has been going well so far. We’ve got young boys and senior boys in our squad, so a mixture of both.”

The captain is confident his side has assembled a quality squad capable of making a strong impression in the competition.

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“We’ve got a quality side and yeah, we pray that we have your support for the game tonight against Ba.”

The Pacific Community Cup gets underway tonight in Ba, with USA All Stars looking to start their campaign on a positive note against the hosts.