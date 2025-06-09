[Photo : Supplied : Pacific Disability Forum FB Page]

The Pacific Disability Forum has launched a new toolkit in Suva aimed at strengthening efforts to prevent violence against women and girls with disabilities.

Speaking at the launch at the Holiday Inn, Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat Social Policy Team Leader Melinia Nawadra said women with disabilities were two to four times more likely to experience intimate partner violence than women without disabilities.

She said girls and young women with disabilities faced up to ten times more gender-based violence.

Nawadra says the toolkit provides practical tools for service providers, government agencies, women’s organisations and organisations of persons with disabilities to prevent violence and ensure accessible support for survivors.

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“Women with disabilities are not only survivors, they are experts, they are trainers and they are leaders”

She urged stakeholders to ensure the toolkit was put into practice through training, policy development and adequate resourcing.

The launch coincides with the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, highlighting the need to end violence against women and girls with disabilities.

Ms Nawanga called on communities to believe survivors, demand justice and ensure women and girls with disabilities are heard and protected.