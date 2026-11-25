Source: Reuters >China’s anti-graft watchdog has launched an investigation of a member of the ruling Communist Party’s Politburo, Shanghai’s party chief Chen Jining, the fourth such inquiry into the second-highest leadership body since 2025.

Chen faces investigation for “suspected severe violations of discipline and laws”, a common euphemism ​for corruption used in President Xi Jinping’s widening crackdown on party officials.

The latest effort follows the purge of three other ‌members from the elite leadership body with 24 members formed in 2022. With Chen under investigation, the Politburo currently has 21 acting members, after China’s Central Military Commission vice chair Zhang Shengmin was promoted to it last month.

Below is a timeline of the earlier investigations that led to the downfall of three former Politburo members:

2025 – ​HE WEIDONG

With his last public appearance in March 2025, the absence of China’s top general He Weidong at a public event the ​following month fuelled speculation that he was facing a corruption investigation.