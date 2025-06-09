[Photo : Supplied : Republic of Fiji Military Forces FB Page]

Fiji and China have discussed expanding cooperation in military training, professional development and equipment modernization under a proposed bilateral framework for 2027.

The discussions took place yesterday during a courtesy call by China’s new Ambassador to Fiji, Chen Haiping, on Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Major General Ro Jone Logavatu Kalouniwai at the RFMF Strategic Headquarters in Suva.

It was Chen’s first official engagement with the RFMF since his appointment. Kalouniwai briefed him on changes underway within the military as it aligns its operations with Fiji’s National Security Strategy.

The commander thanked China for its support for military education, personnel exchanges and welfare programmes.

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He also highlighted the upcoming opening of the RFMF Wives and Women’s Resource Centre, a project supported by the Chinese government to assist military families.

The meeting also covered climate change, renewable energy, infrastructure development and cultural exchanges.

Chen reaffirmed China’s commitment to continued cooperation with the RFMF.

Both sides said they would work to strengthen defence ties and contribute to peace and stability in the Pacific.