[Photo: File]

Fish vendors are beginning to feel the impact of prolonged dry weather conditions, with declining fish stocks and reports of fish dying in some areas affecting their daily income.

For those who depend on fishing to support their families, the situation is becoming increasingly difficult as they struggle to maintain their livelihoods.

Makelesi Lewa, a fish vendor from Nadoi Village in Rewa, says finding enough fish to sell has become a daily challenge.

“Finding enough fish to sell is becoming a daily challenge, with the changing conditions affecting the livelihoods of vendors who depend on fishing for their income.”

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Lewa says vendors are facing difficulties not only in bringing their catch to the market but also in ensuring they have enough fish to meet customer demand.

Meanwhile, Village Headman Wame Tukia says women are now having to venture further out to sea to find seafood for their families.

“Just a few days before, we had our women going out to sea to get seafood. Before, we just had to do it here on our shores; now we have to go far. It is really difficult.”

With prolonged dry conditions continuing to affect fishing activities, vendors and families are hoping fish stocks will improve, as the sea remains an important source of food and income for their communities.