[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Crest Fiji A captain Lydia Tavesivesi has credited teamwork and commitment for her side’s dominant 68-36 victory over Samoa at the PacificAus Sports Netball Challenge in Brisbane.

The skipper says the players were encouraged to give their all on court and make the most of the opportunity to represent Fiji.

“First of all, I want to thank the Lord for giving us the strength. Just my message to the girls, just to give their 100 percent inside the court.”

Tavesivesi says working together and supporting one another was a key factor behind the convincing win.

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“It’s a good opportunity. So yeah, just to work together, help each other out.”

The Fiji captain also acknowledged the support from the large Fijian crowd in Brisbane and those following the team’s progress from home.

“It’s a great honour to have them taking that time off to come and support us.”

Tavesivesi also thanked families, friends and major sponsor Goodman Fielder for their continued backing.

The Fiji A side will take on Cook Islands at 7pm tonight.