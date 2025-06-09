A partnership between the Fiji National University and Environment and Climate Change Ministry will strengthen Fiji’s environmental testing capabilities, improve access to scientific analysis and create more opportunities for students to gain practical experience.

Under the agreement signed last Thursday, the FNU will provide temporary laboratory accommodation at its Laucala Bay Campus for the Ministry to establish and operate an Environmental Laboratory.

The facility will support environmental monitoring and testing, including water, soil and air quality assessments, helping the Ministry respond more promptly to environmental concerns and carry out its regulatory responsibilities.

FNU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba, says the agreement is an opportunity for the University to contribute its academic knowledge and research capabilities to an important national priority.

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She adds that bringing Government scientists and university expertise together, will create opportunities for research, knowledge sharing and practical learning, while giving students greater exposure to the work involved in environmental protection.

Nabobo-Baba says the partnership reflects the importance of universities working closely with Government and other sectors to address the challenges facing the country.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Dr Sivendra Michael, described the agreement as a first-of-its-kind initiative that will strengthen the Ministry’s ability to fulfil its regulatory responsibilities under Fiji’s environmental laws.

He says the lack of readily accessible laboratory services has affected the Ministry’s ability to respond to public complaints, support legal proceedings and independently verify scientific results.