[Photo: Bose Vavataga]

Communities in Ra, Tavua and Ba facing water shortages are beginning to receive additional support as the effects of El Niño continue to worsen.

The FIJI Water Foundation has started supplementary water deliveries, with more than 10,000 litres already supplied to Nasavu Health Centre and Drauniivi Village.

The deliveries began on November 26, following assessments by Community Emergency Response Teams, which identified 25 locations in urgent need of water.

A total of 64 community assessments were carried out across the three areas to establish the level of need and identify where assistance is most urgent.

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The Foundation is working alongside the Water Authority of Fiji to support existing water carting efforts, with further deliveries planned in the coming days.

The assistance follows growing concerns over access to safe water, with Government agencies, health authorities, emergency services and community groups also working together to respond to the impact of El Niño.