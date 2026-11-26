Source: Reuters

Rescuers will resume the search on Thursday for 13 workers trapped underground in an illegal gold ​mine in Indonesia’s West Java province, with 13 already confirmed dead, police and rescue authorities said.

In the region of Bogor, south of the capital Jakarta, a total of ​26 workers entered the mine on Monday ​when heavy rains inundated the shaft and left them trapped ⁠100 m (328 ft) underground.

Hengki, West Java’s police chief, ​told Reuters that of the 13 fatalities, six have already ​been identified. The search would continue on Thursday barring bad weather conditions, he added.

Access to the mine has been made more difficult ​by the narrow, slippery and dark conditions of the shaft, ​authorities said.

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Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said rescuers were focusing ‌on ⁠two mine shafts, and were using ropes to gain access, but the 100-metre depth of the excavation complicated search efforts.

Small-scale and illegal mining has caused a series of accidents ​in Indonesia, ​where mineral ⁠resources are located in remote areas in conditions that are difficult for authorities to regulate.

In ​January, several miners were killed by carbon ​monoxide ⁠poisoning at an illegal gold mine in the same area, local news outlet Detik reported.