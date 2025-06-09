[Photo: FILE]

Farmers in Naitasiri who usually grow enough root crops to feed their families and supply neighbouring villages say they are now buying them from local markets.

They say falling water levels and soil hardened by the prolonged dry spell are making it harder to grow food and earn a living.

The prolonged dry spell is leaving some Naitasiri farmers with smaller harvests and less food for their families.

“Now we are reliant on rice and flour, food that are bought and not grown because of the weather that has affected the growth of root crops.”

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He also noticed fewer root crops on sale during a visit to Ba Market.

He notes that they are also experiencing the effects of El Niño in their highland communities, with water levels continuing to drop and soil becoming extremely dry and hard, with visible cracks across the land.

Another farmer, Eroni Rewasau, says animals are damaging crops, adding to the losses growers are already facing.

“At the moment, we are also facing challenges with animals destroying our crops. We are forced to repair and replace our fences repeatedly to protect our farms. We are appealing to the government for assistance, as some of our requests do not reach the Ministry. We are doing our part as farmers, but we need the Ministry’s support to overcome these challenges.”

With less produce to sell and less food to bring home, farmers are asking Ministry officials to visit their villages and assess what support they need.