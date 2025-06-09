The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, U.S. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Hackers have breached the US Air Force’s flagship cloud computing platform, three ​people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a development that could jeopardize a vast swathe of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data.

The ‌intrusion at Cloud One was discovered within the past month or so during work to upgrade the system, two of the people said, adding that the discovery has led to disruption across the platform. Reuters could not establish the identity of the hackers, the full scope of the intrusion or whether any data had been stolen.

In a statement to Reuters, the Air Force said ​it “does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department (of ​the Air Force) information, systems and mission capabilities.”

Initiated in 2017, Cloud One was meant to serve as a one-stop ⁠shop for the Air Force’s IT needs, combining the resources of four operators — Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet — to power scores of applications including ones that manage ​personnel data and pay or logistics and maintenance.

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Among them are the Air Force’s Cloud-Based Command and Control, which collates air defense radar and other data feeds from across ​North America, and the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 US Air Force locations around the world.

Initiated in 2017, Cloud One was meant to serve as a one-stop ⁠shop for the Air Force’s IT needs, combining the resources of four operators — Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet — to power scores of applications including ones that manage ​personnel data and pay or logistics and maintenance.

Among them are the Air Force’s Cloud-Based Command and Control, which collates air defense radar and other data feeds from across ​North America, and the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 US Air Force locations around the world.

Investigators have called in Cyber Command, the US military’s cyber force, to ​assess the damage, one of the sources said.

Cyber Command did not respond to requests for comment.