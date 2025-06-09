The Takia Oceania Under-19 Girls crew delivered an outstanding performance at this year’s Vaka Eiva in the Cook Islands, securing the gold medal and marking a significant milestone for the Fijian-based club.

The young paddlers showcased impressive teamwork, determination and composure throughout the prestigious regatta, combining their efforts to claim a well-deserved victory against strong competition.

The club consists of local athletes, with a handful based overseas.

This year’s event was particularly special, with Vaka Eiva celebrating its 20th edition in Rarotonga, Cook Islands.

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Over the past two decades, Vaka Eiva has grown into one of the Pacific’s premier outrigger canoeing festivals, attracting paddlers, families and supporters from across the region and beyond.

More than just a sporting competition, the event celebrates Pacific culture, strengthens regional connections and honours the rich traditions of ocean paddling.

For Takia Oceania, the Under-19 Girls’ gold-medal achievement adds a memorable chapter to the club’s journey while highlighting the talent, dedication and potential of Fiji’s emerging paddling generation.