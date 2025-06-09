[Photo: FILE]

Businesses across Fiji are being encouraged to prepare for El Niño’s impacts as dry conditions threaten water supplies critical to economic activity.

Chief Executive Officer of the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, Udit Singh, says while government revenue remains steady and business activity continues, the effects of El

Niño could present significant challenges for industries that rely heavily on water resources.

Singh says water availability is a key factor in maintaining production, investment, and daily operations across several sectors of the economy.

“El Niño is having a big impact in terms of ability to spend, ability to invest, because water is critical in a lot of industries and certainly in terms of making sure that business continues to operate. So it’s a business continuity issue.”

He says businesses have already been advised to assess potential risks associated with the weather phenomenon and consider measures to minimize disruptions.

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Despite broader global economic pressures and rising costs, Singh says economic activity has remained resilient, with consumers continuing to spend and a healthy pipeline of investment projects still underway.

However, he warns that prolonged dry conditions could affect business confidence and operations, particularly in sectors dependent on reliable water supplies.

Singh further says that ensuring business continuity will be crucial as Fiji navigates the challenges posed by El Niño in the months ahead.