Source: Reuters

North Korea has expelled the head of Switzerland’s diplomatic office in Pyongyang and ordered the envoy to leave within 48 hours, its Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, in a spat over sanctions less than a month after ​Bern reopened the office.

In a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the ministry said the move was in ​response to Switzerland’s decision to impose sanctions on North Korea’s Songdowon International Children’s Camp, calling it an overtly hostile act.

Pyongyang’s Foreign ⁠Ministry summoned the head of the diplomatic office, Sylvain Astier, and handed him a memorandum urging him to close the office, ​KCNA said.

“The Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea declared the head of the Swiss Diplomatic Office in the ​DPRK persona non grata and urged him to leave the country within 48 hours,” KCNA said, using the country’s official name.

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“Any act of violating the sovereign rights of the DPRK and the interests of its citizens can never be welcomed by us,” it said.

The expulsion comes less than a ​month after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis formally reopened the diplomatic office in Pyongyang.