[Photo: File]

Hotels, resorts and tour operators are working with the Water Authority of Fiji to reduce water use as a prolonged El Niño dry spell puts pressure on supplies.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says operators in Nadi, along the Coral Coast and on the outer islands are using measures such as desalination and reusing greywater for landscaping.

He says guests are also being encouraged to use less water during their stay.

Gavoka says protecting access to water for Fijian households is the government’s priority as it works with the tourism industry to keep services running through the upcoming holiday season.

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Below-normal rainfall is forecast to continue into early 2027.

The government has declared a National State of Disaster and allocated $20 million for emergency water deliveries, bringing boreholes into service and strengthening water infrastructure.

Gavoka says Fiji remains open to visitors and is encouraging travellers to go ahead with their holiday plans and support water conservation efforts during their stay.