[Photo: FILE]

The Social Empowerment Education Programme is calling for small-scale farmers to be exempt from some requirements under the proposed Yaqona (Kava) Bill 2026.

In a submission to a parliamentary committee, SEEP says the Bill could make small farmers and roadside vendors follow the same registration and licensing rules as large exporters.

Under the Bill, people who operate without the required registration or licence could face a fine of up to $10,000 or up to two years in prison.

SEEP wants clear rules on who qualifies for an exemption.

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It says small operators should get a warning, help and time to meet the rules before facing penalties.

The 2024 yaqona census counted 17,200 farmers across 14,532 households and about 93 percent of those households relied on yaqona as their main source of income.

SEEP Executive Director Chantelle Khan says rules are important for the industry, but they must also protect small farmers, women and young people.

SEEP says some farmers and vendors did not know about the consultations.

It wants the consultation period extended from 30 to 60 days, with more in-person meetings in rural, inland and island communities.

It also wants small farmers, women, young people and island communities represented on the proposed Fiji Yaqona Council and Yaqona Working Group.

Other proposals include making it easier to register without internet access, tracking yaqona to help tackle theft, and helping farmers with land leases, transport and access to finance.