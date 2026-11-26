Source: Reuters

The wife of a Japanese journalist detained by Moscow on suspicion of espionage pleaded for his release on Thursday in a statement ​that offered fresh details of his arrest, his young family and his long-standing ties to Russia.

Yuki Imai, 34, ‌a reporter with the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper, was detained last month as he prepared to return home from a two-year posting to Sakhalin in Russia’s far east, his wife Nozomi, 32, said in her first comments since the incident.

Moscow has accused Imai of collecting intelligence on Russia’s defence capabilities in ​the most high-profile arrest of a foreign journalist since the 2023 detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Japan has ​protested the detention, which has further strained fraught bilateral relations.

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The statement, sent to media by Imai’s employer, ⁠Hokkaido Shimbun, did not address the allegations against the reporter, and his wife declined to comment further. The newspaper has said ​it does not conduct any reporting or information gathering under government orders.

Instead, Nozomi’s statement stressed her husband’s love of Russian culture, language ​and art and his deep connection to the country, saying his grandfather was born on Sakhalin when part of the island was under Japanese rule.