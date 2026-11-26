Source: Reuters
Israel’s opposition-run parliament gave the initial go-ahead on Wednesday for an independent investigation into the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, a probe opposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while promised by rivals trying to unseat him.
Wednesday’s vote was the first of four needed to pass a law establishing a state commission to investigate Israel’s failures in the run-up to the deadliest day in its history.
Parliament also voted in favour of a bill that would impose term limits on prime ministers and restrict them from serving while under criminal indictment, measures apparently aimed at Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, who is facing corruption charges he denies.
Netanyahu remains in office in a caretaker capacity after the loss of his coalition’s parliamentary majority in an election last month.
In a televised address, Netanyahu said the bill was “a tool for political elimination” which is used in Iran and several dictatorships.
“There’s nothing like that in any democracy,” Netanyahu said.