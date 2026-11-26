Source: Reuters

Israel’s opposition-run parliament gave the initial go-ahead on Wednesday for an independent investigation into the October 7, 2023, Hamas ​attack, a probe opposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while promised by rivals trying to unseat him.

Wednesday’s vote was the first ‌of four needed to pass a law establishing a state commission to investigate Israel’s failures in the run-up to the deadliest day in its history.

Parliament also voted in favour of a bill that would impose term limits on prime ministers and restrict them from serving while under criminal indictment, measures apparently aimed at Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, ​who is facing corruption charges he denies.

Netanyahu remains in office in a caretaker capacity after the loss of his coalition’s parliamentary majority ​in an election last month.

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In a televised address, Netanyahu said the bill was “a tool for political elimination” which is used ⁠in Iran and several dictatorships.

“There’s nothing like that in any democracy,” Netanyahu said.