[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s cultural traditions and ancestral knowledge could soon be taught in classrooms.

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs is working with the Education Ministry to explore how to teach culture and heritage in primary and secondary schools.

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs is working with education officials to explore how Fiji’s heritage could be taught in schools.

“We brought in academia; we brought in important stakeholders together to see and gauge what is possible and where the gaps are. After that, we met with the Ministry of Education in that regard. It’s a work in progress in terms of seeing how best we can include not only government, but also culture and heritage into the school system or the education system.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar adds that the ministry is also looking at ways to pass traditional knowledge on to young people beyond the classroom.

He says they are using several platforms in terms of reaching out to the future generations in terms of making sure the culture, the heritage and this knowledge is preserved as well as passed on.

Permanent Secretary for Information Eseta Nadakuitavuki says digitising records will make Fiji’s history, including the stories of indentured labourers, easier to access.

“The technology will reduce the need to handle original documents, protecting them from damage and deterioration. The equipment will also be permanently transferred to the National Archives after the project, allowing staff to digitise other historical records.”

The National Archives will keep the equipment to digitise more records once the project ends.