[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Rama’s government denies corruption and has ‌called ⁠for dialogue on the protesters’ demands. The government has also introduced new measures such as cheaper fuel and more money for poor families in an attempt to quell the protests.

The unrest, which followed months of largely peaceful summer protests against a luxury coastal development backed by US ​President Donald Trump’s ​son-in-law Jared Kushner, poses ⁠the biggest challenge yet to Rama, who has governed since 2013 and won a fourth term in office last year.

One banner at ​Saturday’s protest read: “Albania is not for sale.”

Rama has said the development is ​legal and ⁠that habitats would be protected.

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Corruption scandals have tarnished Albania’s image over the years and analysts say the country is a hub for gangs seeking to launder money from drugs and weapons ⁠trafficking.

However, Rama ​has said his government is tackling corruption as never ​before. Albania is leading a posse of Balkan countries seeking to join the EU, and is aiming for entry ​by 2030.