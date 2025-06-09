[Photo: Supplied]

Priscilla Raniga did not let her circumstances determine the path her life would take.

Born and bred in a single-parent household in Varadoli, Ba, she was recently admitted as a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Court of Fiji.

She began working at various businesses in Ba, earning $1 an hour as a schoolgirl. By the time she was Seventh Form, Raniga had secured employment in banking, beginning a career spanning more than 17 years with the ANZ and BSP Banks.

At ANZ, she received the Pacific Sales Star Recognition for converting the highest number of sales referrals into actual transactions. Raniga was also named a Continuous Improvement Programme Champion for submitting ideas that eventually brought about improvements within the bank’s systems. At BSP, she won the Top Home Loan Banker Award across the entire network.

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As the eldest of four children, Raniga also contributed towards her family’s needs, helping her younger siblings complete their education and establish themselves professionally. She credits her mother, Virisila Musu Singh (daughter of Tarsem Singh of Mataniqara, Votua, and Senimili Kutalele of Koroqaqa, Ba), for the sacrifices, firm upbringing and values that shaped their family.

Despite a stellar career in banking, her ambition to become a lawyer never faded. After more than 17 years in banking, Raniga returned to university, where she continued to distinguish herself through academic achievement and leadership.

On 15 April 2026, the University featured her journey in Resilience and Leadership: Priscilla Raniga’s Journey to the Law Profession on Facebook. Two days later, on 17 April 2026, she graduated with her Bachelor of Laws. She subsequently completed her Professional Diploma in Legal Practice on June 26th.

On 17 November 2026, she was admitted as a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Court of Fiji.

Raniga expressed gratitude to her younger brother, Stanley Raniga, CEO of Rooster Poultry, whose generosity and financial support played an instrumental role in making her legal education possible.