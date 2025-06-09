[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Maatrubhumi, which just one week away from hitting cinemas.

The actor is going all out to promote the war drama and now, Bollywood Hungama has learned that he is also contemplating hosting a grand premiere of the film.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Salman Khan is toying with the idea of organizing a premiere of Maatrubhumi, most probably on December 2 in Mumbai.

He’s happy with the way the film has shaped up.

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He has already shown the war drama to a few of his close friends and now wants to showcase it to prominent members of the Bollywood fraternity as well. Hence, he is planning a premiere.”

The source continued, “If the plan materializes, it’ll be a star-studded affair for sure. The whole industry loves and adores Salman Khan and is expected to turn up in full force to watch his film.

Hence, expect the Maatrubhumi premiere to be one of the biggest Bollywood gatherings of the year, if the plan goes ahead.”

Interestingly, the premiere would also mark a significant development for Salman Khan.

An industry insider commented, “This would be the first time in the post-pandemic era that Salman Khan would organize a premiere for a film featuring him in the lead role.

The last time he did so was for his 2019 releases, Bharat and Dabangg 3.

Both premieres witnessed a massive industry turnout and were grand red-carpet extravaganzas.”

Salman Khan did not host premieres for his subsequent releases as a leading man, such as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023) and Sikandar (2025).

He did, however, organize a premiere for his home production, Farrey (2023).

It did not feature him as an actor and it marked the acting debut of his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri.

He also held the premiere of Antim: The Final Truth (2021), in which he played a supporting role, while Aayush Sharma was the leading man.