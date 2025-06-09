[Photo: File]

Community-based tourism operators in Vanua Levu want a stronger voice in decisions shaping the Na Vualiku Tourism Project, arguing that those implementing the programme on the ground must be directly involved in its future planning.

The call was made during a talanoa session in Vuadomo, Savusavu, where operators also raised concerns about fragmented village development activities and the need for stronger cooperation.

Tourism operator Laisiasa Wainikesa of Nakawaga believes grassroots operators are too far removed from the programme’s decision-making process, despite being directly responsible for implementing its activities.

“Some of us on the grassroots who are operating these programmes feel that we are too far apart from the centre of decision-making of the programme. Our role and our part as implementers on the ground need to be heard and considered directly.”

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Wainikesa is also proposing cooperatives as a way to bring together the various economic activities taking place within villages, involving Government agencies, NGOs, churches and individual operators.

Responding to the concerns, Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says an integrated tourism master plan is being developed to guide Vanua Levu’s long-term tourism growth.

The plan will be supported by technical expertise in areas such as design, construction, financial management and marketing to help community-based operators develop sustainable businesses.

Gavoka also identifies cooperatives as an important vehicle for economic growth, with Government support available to communities interested in establishing them.

He maintains that the Na Vualiku initiative is progressing through a structured development approach, with future phases expected to build on lessons from the current stage.

For operators in the North, greater grassroots participation and coordinated village development remain important to ensuring local communities have a meaningful stake in the tourism opportunities ahead.