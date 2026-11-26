Source: Reuters

Iran’s first vice president said on Wednesday Tehran was not concerned about a US ​naval blockade as there had been a significant ‌increase in cargo through other borders, and that the government was seeking to rein in price rises.

Tehran is facing one ​of its worst inflation surges in decades, driven by ​the nearly nine-month-old Iran war, with a particularly sharp ⁠rise in food prices.

The US reimposed its naval blockade ​on Iranian ports in July, and earlier this month ​announced Task Force Iron Gate to restrict the movement of weapons and sanctioned materials across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.

“The increase ​in the unloading and clearance of goods through ​non-southern borders sends the message that we are not concerned about ‌the ⁠enemy’s naval blockade,” Mohammad Reza Aref said.

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Strategic goods reserves were strong and supplies plentiful, he added, without giving any figures.

Aref said the government was seeking to prevent increases in ​basic goods ​prices for at ⁠least three months.

In a separate meeting, President Masoud Pezeshkian said the government was ​seeking to direct more budget resources and energy ​savings ⁠towards improving living standards in poorer communities.

Consumer prices in Iran in October were 88.7% higher than a year earlier, ⁠while ​annual average inflation accelerated to ​76.8%, according to the Statistical Centre of Iran. Food and beverage prices ​rose 112.6% year-on-year.