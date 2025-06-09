[Source: File]

Tailevu has named an experienced lineup for its Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy challenge against Nadroga this weekend at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Captain Eparama Sailo will lead the challengers from number eight, while Ratu Seru Kaibau starts at halfback and Kini Douglas takes charge at flyhalf.

The front row features Lote Tabaki, Manueli Maisamoa and Pio Sovalevu, with Kinijoji Taukeisalili and William Devo partnering in the second row.

The loose forward trio consists of Waisea Niumataiwalu, Avisa Anaqali and skipper Sailo.

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In the backs, Jope Raderua and Josevata Uluinaceva occupy the wings, while William Underwood and Peni Rokoduguni combine in midfield. Maika Selema has been named at fullback.

Tailevu’s bench includes Viliame Harehare, Ilalija Qasenivalu, Simione Bulai, Malakai Tuikadavu, Emori Logavatu, Pateresio Domodomolagi, Saula Tuinabunawa and Solomone Sautakavanua.

The encounter is scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, with Tailevu aiming to wrest the coveted Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy away from Nadroga.

The match will air live on VITI+ for 29FJD for local viewers and 59FJD for overseas viewers.