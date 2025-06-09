[Photo: FILE]

Residents of Naisogo-vau Village in Tailevu are calling on the government to remove a seawall that restricts the flow of the Waidamu River.

They say the water beside the village has become stagnant, resulting in fish and crabs now being scarce.

Dravo district representative David Muai says the wall was built years ago to provide access across the land and straighten the river.

“This section is now considered “dead water,” with stagnant conditions and very little aquatic life remaining.”

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Muai says villagers once depended on the river for food and daily activities.

He adds that during the dry season, the river water helped keep the soil moist.

However, since the seawall was built, the soil has become harder, affecting the growth of root crops.

Village Headman Wame Tavuki says while the river continues to flow towards Dravo, the section beside Naisogovau remains stagnant.

He says this has contributed to the disappearance of certain fish and crab species.

Residents want the government to restore the river’s natural flow in order to allow crops and aquatic life to thrive.