Source: Reuters

Kenyan ​cult leader Paul Mackenzie, serving a 200-year sentence for murdering nearly 200 children who were starved to ‌death on his orders, was on Wednesday convicted of new charges including cruelty to children and assault over the mass killings.

Mackenzie led an apocalyptic Christian church in a forest near Kenya’s Indian Ocean coast, telling his followers to starve themselves and their ​children to reach heaven before the end of the world.

His suspected 500 victims included children buried alive ​or dumped in latrines, in one of the deadliest cult-related mass killings of modern ⁠times.

A magistrate in the Tononoka Children’s Court in Mombasa ruled that Mackenzie had advised parents in the Shakahola ​community to deny food to their children until they died. She convicted him on five counts of cruelty to ​a child and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

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“The court finds that at Shakahola… the first accused (Mackenzie) taught everyone there that they should fast until they died, and that the children should go first, then the women, and finally the ​men,” magistrate Nelly Chepchirchir said.