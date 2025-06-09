The Fiji National University is seeking additional funding and partnerships to expand its Inclusive TVET Programme to more communities in the Western and Northern divisions.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for 665 participants, FNU Chancellor Dr Alisi Talatoka Vudiniabola highlighted plans to broaden the programme’s reach in 2027, bringing vocational training opportunities closer to underserved communities.

Dr Vudiniabola used the occasion to call on government, industry leaders, development partners and donors to support the programme’s expansion.

“Let me use this moment to invite the government, industry, development partners and well-wishers to stand with us to help us open doors in more places for more people.”

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The Inclusive TVET Programme, delivered through FNU’s National Training and Productivity Centre, provides free vocational training for school dropouts, single mothers, street youths and other vulnerable groups.

Training is offered in areas including construction, plumbing, electrical installation, solar installation, hospitality and boat repair.

Dr Vudiniabola said the programme is not only helping transform lives but also addressing skills shortages in key sectors of the economy.

“When we train people in these areas, we are not only offering charity; we are building Fiji’s workforce.”

She noted that many participants had previously missed out on traditional education opportunities but were now gaining practical skills that could lead to employment, entrepreneurship and further studies.

“These are not people who lack talent. They are people who lacked a door of opportunity.”

The Chancellor also encouraged graduates to continue their education journey, with FNU offering pathways for those wishing to pursue further qualifications.

The university says expanding the Inclusive TVET Programme will enable more vulnerable Fijians to access skills training, improve employment prospects and contribute meaningfully to their communities and the wider economy.