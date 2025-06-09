Ukraine believes Russia shared jet-drone technology with North Korea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he believed Russia may have shared jet-drone technology with its longstanding ally North ​Korea.

In recent weeks, Russia has sharply increased its use of ‌jet-drones against Ukraine, which so far has no effective means of countering them other than using combat aircraft.

Earlier in the war, North Korea supplied Russia with ​millions of artillery shells, and it has since provided ballistic ​missiles that Moscow regularly uses to attack Ukrainian cities.