Ukraine believes Russia shared jet-drone technology with North Korea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he believed Russia may have shared jet-drone technology with its longstanding ally North Korea.
In recent weeks, Russia has sharply increased its use of jet-drones against Ukraine, which so far has no effective means of countering them other than using combat aircraft.
Earlier in the war, North Korea supplied Russia with millions of artillery shells, and it has since provided ballistic missiles that Moscow regularly uses to attack Ukrainian cities.
Advertisement