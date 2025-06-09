[Photo : Supplied]

A grassroots organisation in Fiji that employs some of the most vulnerable members of society is among the finalists of an international awards program.

The Pacific Recycling Foundation (PRF) has been named a finalist in the Environmental Protection & Litter Prevention category at the 2026 Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation (APCO) Biennial Awards.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says being named a finalist is significant, not simply because of the international recognition, but because of the opportunity to bring grassroots recycling organisations and communities into discussions where their contributions have historically received limited visibility.

“For a grassroots organisation from a small Pacific Island country like Fiji, reaching thefinalist stage of an international award is a significant achievement. Our work has never been driven by the pursuit of awards or recognition, but opportunities like this allow us to bring greater visibility to the people and communities whose contributions to environmental protection are often overlooked,” Deo said.

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“This recognition is not just about PRF. It is about grassroots recycling organisations across the Pacific and beyond, as well as the Collection Pillars of Recycling in Fiji, who continue to work under challenging circumstances. Our presence on this platform is an opportunity to advocate for their recognition, dignity and rights, and to reinforce the importance of ensuring that grassroots communities are included in environmental and sustainability discussions.”

Deo says meaningful environmental progress cannot be achieved without recognising and supporting those already contributing to waste recovery and recycling at the grassroots level.

The latest recognition follows Fiji’s previous representation at the 2024 APCO Biennial Awards, when Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited (WRFL), a key partner of PRF, was nominated under the Improved Recycling System category.