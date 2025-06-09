[Source: Reuters]

You can paint your bedroom walls. You can scuba dive and explore shipwrecks.

You can go birdwatching and catalogue up to 62 different species. You can even rob banks and steal cars, just like in the old days — but you’ll need to be careful, because the police are smarter now and if you run out of gas, well, you’ll have to fill up the tank.

The ​level of realistic detail in Rockstar Games’ video game “Grand Theft Auto VI,” which was released this week, has astonished gamers and helped the release roar beyond the already sky-high expectations that ‌had built up after a 13-year wait and an estimated $1 billion production budget.

It has a score of 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, the joint highest score of any game ever, and high praise for it has been almost universal.

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“I feel like I truly have waited all this time and it’s come, and for me, it’s the ideal version of what they could have done,” said Brandon Nightingale, a 34-year-old music production lecturer from Manchester in Britain and long-time fan of Rockstar Games.

“With ​the amount that they fit into the game I’m like, what do I do next? Do I do a mission or do I just go to the shop? Last night I played it ​and I just drove … I’m just kind of soaking in the world.”

Even rival developers were complimentary.

“Rockstar Games created a masterpiece that I am planning to explore in ⁠the coming weeks and months. Massive congratulations … It is unbelievably hard to achieve what you just did,” Michal Nowakowski, joint CEO of Poland’s CD Projekt Red, developer of “Cyberpunk 2077” and “The Witcher” series, said in a social ​media post.

Pocketpair, the Japanese video game developer behind “Palworld,” celebrated the release with an office sushi party on Thursday, and gave employees five days off to enjoy what it called a “new era of gaming.”

The success of the game is ​a boost for Rockstar owner Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO.O), opens new tab and console makers Sony (6758.T), opens new tab and Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab, but the significant media attention, something video games rarely attract, could also provide a turbocharge more generally for the sector.

Rockstar said on Friday that retail sales of the game reached a record $3.79 billion, their estimate as of the end of launch day.

Many fans had preloaded the game ahead of launch, but sales will continue as the holiday season approaches. About three-quarters of sales so far have been on ​the PlayStation 5, with the rest on the Xbox Series X or S, said market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

A PC version is expected next year.