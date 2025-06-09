[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Labasa could soon have a new bridge as the Fiji Roads Authority moves ahead with plans to ease growing traffic congestion in the Northern Division’s main town.

The major bridge replacement project will be carried out in stages, with a temporary bypass bridge first constructed to allow traffic to flow while the existing bridge is demolished and rebuilt.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Apisai Ketenilagi says the temporary bypass will be built from Naqai Village, crossing the river upstream before connecting to the area behind Labasa Hospital.

“The Labasa bypass, we have to build a bypass first before we have to replace the existing one. Because the existing one, the location is very much occupied with all the development of the adjacent properties, including the market and all other facilities. So we have to build a bypass first to transfer the traffic to the other side.”

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Ketenilagi says design work, feasibility studies, consultations and other preparatory processes for the second phase of the Critical Bridge Resilience Project have been completed.

He says procurement and implementation of the second phase will progress next year, once construction under the first phase gets underway.

The second phase will include the Labasa bypass, the Sawani bridge, two bridges in Nadi and the bridge behind MHCC in Suva.

Meanwhile, the Labasa Town Council has acknowledged the need for improved bridge infrastructure as the town continues to expand.

The Council says construction of the temporary bypass at Naqai Village will need to be completed before work begins on replacing the existing bridge in town.

The new bridge is expected to provide a long-term solution to Labasa’s growing traffic demands, while the temporary crossing will help maintain traffic flow during construction.