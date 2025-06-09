[Photo Credit: Khaleej times]

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck central ​Peru on Friday, the German Research Centre for ‌Geosciences said, sending some in the capital Lima into the streets, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or ​significant damage.

The quake, which was felt in the ​capital Lima, struck in the Andean region of ⁠Junin at a depth of 129 km, according to ​Peru’s Geophysical Institute.

In Lima, residents evacuated their homes, and television ​footage showed lawmakers leaving Congress.

Vicente Quispe, a local council member in Junin province, about 320 km (200 miles) east of Lima, told ​local broadcaster RPP that the authorities had not received ​reports of damage following the strong tremor.

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Junin is home to several midsize mining operations as ​well as the ​Chinalco-owned Toromocho ⁠mine, one of Peru’s largest copper mines. Peru is the world’s third-largest copper producer, ​and mining is a key driver of ​the economy.

The ⁠US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami threat following the earthquake.

Peru lies along the Pacific Ring of ⁠Fire, ​a seismically active zone where ​tectonic plate movements frequently trigger quakes.