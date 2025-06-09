[Photo : Kelera Ditaiki]

The government is developing three key frameworks to guide the responsible use of artificial intelligence across Fiji’s civil service as it works to digitize 788 public services.

The move is part of Fiji’s push towards becoming a digital economy, with a focus on improving public service delivery and accessibility.

Minister for Communications Ioane Naivalurua says the frameworks will ensure AI is used ethically, transparently and accountably across the public sector.

“These frameworks will guide public servants in the ethical, transparent, and accountable use of AI, while ensuring that innovation remains aligned with government priorities and public expectations.”

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The three frameworks include Fiji’s Civil Service AI Policy, AI Competency Framework and AI Governance Framework.

Naivalurua says 40 participants are working to shape the use of AI across government agencies and ensure the technology delivers better results for the public.

UNESCO Programme Specialist Varunesh Rao says strong policies and safeguards must support the growing use of AI in the public sector.

The Ministry is working with stakeholders to strengthen policies and legislation to protect citizens’ data and ensure responsible AI use.