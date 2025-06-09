[Source: Reuters]
The US FDA on Wednesday approved Sanofi’s (SASY.PA), opens new tab oral drug venglustat, the first treatment approved for a type of rare genetic condition affecting the brain and nervous system.
The drug, branded as Infilbray, is approved to treat type 3 Gaucher disease, the neurological variant of the disorder that causes certain fatty substances to accumulate in organs and tissues.
Under new CEO Belén Garijo, Sanofi is seeking to reduce its reliance on the blockbuster asthma drug Dupixent, which is set to lose key patent exclusivity by the early 2030s.
Sanofi’s portfolio already includes therapies to treat Gaucher disease: Cerdelga for type 1 and Cerezyme for symptoms outside the brain and nervous system in patients with types 1 and 3.
Infilbray, however, can cross into the brain, allowing it to treat worsening problems with balance, coordination, speech, memory and thinking in type 3 disease.
It works by lowering the production of the fatty substances, unlike therapies such as Cerezyme, which supply the missing enzyme in Gaucher disease.
The approval for adults and children weighing at least 15 kilograms, or about 33 pounds, was based on a late-stage study of 43 patients aged 12 and older whose symptoms outside the brain had been stabilized with enzyme replacement therapy.