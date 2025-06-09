[Source: Reuters]

The US FDA on Wednesday approved Sanofi’s (SASY.PA), opens new tab oral drug venglustat, the first treatment approved for a type of rare genetic condition ​affecting the brain and nervous system.

The drug, branded as Infilbray, ‌is approved to treat type 3 Gaucher disease, the neurological variant of the disorder that causes certain fatty substances to accumulate in organs and tissues.

Under new CEO Belén Garijo, Sanofi is ​seeking to reduce its reliance on the blockbuster asthma drug Dupixent, which ​is set to lose key patent exclusivity by the early ⁠2030s.

Sanofi’s portfolio already includes therapies to treat Gaucher disease: Cerdelga for type 1 ​and Cerezyme for symptoms outside the brain and nervous system in patients with ​types 1 and 3.

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Infilbray, however, can cross into the brain, allowing it to treat worsening problems with balance, coordination, speech, memory and thinking in type 3 disease.

It works by ​lowering the production of the fatty substances, unlike therapies such as Cerezyme, which supply ​the missing enzyme in Gaucher disease.

The approval for adults and children weighing at least 15 ‌kilograms, ⁠or about 33 pounds, was based on a late-stage study of 43 patients aged 12 and older whose symptoms outside the brain had been stabilized with enzyme replacement therapy.