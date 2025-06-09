FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach Jake White says continuity and consistency were the driving factors behind the minimal changes to his side for Sunday’s Test against Italy.

After two demanding matches, White believes keeping the core of the squad together will help strengthen combinations and give the team the best chance of securing a positive result.

The coach says Fiji often has limited time as a group due to players being based across different competitions and countries, making continuity crucial at Test level.

“To all the supporters, obviously we need a big win this weekend. We had two really tough games now.”

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White says maintaining a settled lineup allows the side to build on the progress made in previous outings.

“The reason for keeping the team the same, I think, is to get a bit of consistency and continuity. I think everyone agrees we don’t have our Fiji team for long periods of time.”

He adds that the Italy clash provides another valuable opportunity for the players to further develop their understanding on the field.

“This is obviously a very good chance for us to keep the same group together.”

Fiji will take on Italy at 4.40am this Sunday, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports via the Walesi set top box.