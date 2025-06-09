[Photo: Ministry of Mult-Ethnic Affairs/FACEBOOK PAGE]

More than 1,000 people on Rabi Island are expected to benefit from community projects aimed at improving water access and essential infrastructure, as residents continue to rely on creeks for their daily water needs.

Four projects under the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts’ Multi-Ethnic Grant Programme have been commissioned, targeting communities facing challenges with water supply and basic services.

The projects include water management improvements at Waidamu Settlement, water projects at Laselase and Farm Settlement, and solar streetlights at Tabwewa Settlement.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh says the projects reflect the Government’s commitment to ensuring communities are not left behind, particularly those facing geographical and resource challenges.

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He says the Ministry continues to listen to communities and prioritise assistance based on their most pressing needs.

The water projects are expected to improve access to reliable water, with creeks currently serving as the primary source for households on Rabi Island.

The Tabewewa solar streetlight project will also improve lighting for residents, benefiting approximately 400 people across two villages.

The projects are expected to improve living conditions and strengthen community resilience through better access to essential services.