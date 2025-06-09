[Photo : Supplied]

Communities facing water shortages during the current El Niño-related dry conditions will be able to apply for Government assistance to secure communal water tanks from today.

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs has launched its Multi-Ethnic Community Resilience Grant Programme, prioritising water storage as communities struggle to maintain reliable supplies.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh says the decision follows his recent visits to communities across the country, including Rabi Island, where residents raised concerns about difficulties accessing adequate water.

He adds communities identified water storage as a more urgent need than other development projects, prompting the Ministry to redirect assistance towards this immediate concern.

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Under the programme, the Ministry will provide communal water tanks, while communities must contribute towards tank stands, fittings, installation and ongoing maintenance.

Singh stresses that the tanks are strictly for shared community use, and individual household applications will not be accepted.

The Ministry will work with District Officers, Provincial Administrators, Commissioners’ Offices and the Water Authority of Fiji to verify applications and assess the needs of communities.

Applications open today with eligible communities able to collect simplified application forms from their nearest Ministry divisional office or access them through the Ministry’s website and Facebook page.