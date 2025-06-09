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Police have confirmed that a report has been lodged following an incident in Lami, where a child was allegedly asked to board a taxi.

The child reportedly became frightened after noticing masks and other items in the back seat of the vehicle.

A witness intervened and stopped the child before following the taxi.

When confronted, the driver allegedly fled the scene.

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Police have confirmed that the matter has been reported and is being looked into.