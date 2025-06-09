[Photo : File]

Lands and Mineral Resources Minister Filimoni Vosarogo has assured freehold landowners that their titles are protected under Fiji’s Constitution and laws, following remarks on land ownership attributed to the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

In a statement, Vosarogo says that any land acquisition by the State must follow due legal process and include fair compensation.

He said freehold land transfers will also be handled at arm’s length.

“There is no threat to your titles. The rule of law governs, and it will continue to govern. I am appalled by the irresponsible statements emanating from SODELPA on land ownership, and by the dysfunction that has followed — with party representatives and their leadership now publicly contradicting one another over who authorised what.”

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Vosarogo criticized what he described as conflicting public accounts from SODELPA representatives and party leaders over who authorized the remarks.

He says the dispute has created uncertainty over property rights and warned that it could undermine investor confidence.

“Investor confidence is hard-won and easily damaged, and statements of this nature risk doing real harm to the livelihoods of all Fijians”.

Vosarogo says the iTaukei people own approximately 91 percent of the land and reaffirmed the Coalition Government’s commitment to protecting property rights across all communities.

He is calling on political leaders to put the national interest ahead of party politics when discussing land ownership.