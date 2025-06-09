[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Women, Children, Social Protection and Cohesion has strongly rejected any proposal that would allow traditional forgiveness to replace justice in domestic violence cases.

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca says traditional iTaukei reconciliation practices must never be used to protect people who abuse their wives or children from facing the law.

She says domestic violence is not a private family matter that can simply be settled through a traditional ceremony.

Kuruleca also warned that many women and children are pressured to forgive their abusers in the name of family unity, cultural obligations and community expectations.

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“Women and children have suffered in silence for far too long, often pressured to forgive their abusers in the name of family unity, cultural obligations or community expectations. We cannot allow our justice system to reinforce the very pressures that prevent victims from seeking protection and justice.”

The Ministry says victims must have the freedom to seek justice without pressure from families or communities.

Kuruleca stressed that while traditional reconciliation has an important place in society, it cannot override the law.

“Forgiveness is a personal choice. Accountability is a legal responsibility. The two must never be confused.”

She said Fiji is committed to ending violence against women and children through existing laws, national action plans and child protection reforms.

The Ministry maintains that no cultural practice or family arrangement should come before the safety and dignity of victims.